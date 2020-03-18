The Ghana Health Service says all patients who have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) are getting better.

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service in an interview on Eyewitness News on Tuesday said the patients are recovering and will be discharged once they are cleared.

He said none of the patients had deteriorated since they were isolated and started receiving treatment.

“They are all doing very well. They are recovering because they are much better than we saw them. When they are fully off, we will let them go home. All of them are better today than they were when we saw them. We have not seen any of them deteriorating. We review them every day so based on the condition, we will discharge them once we see that they have fully recovered and cleared,” he said.

We’re monitoring self-isolated persons

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye further indicated that all persons who have been asked to self-isolate because they had come into contact with one of the first six patients of COVID-19 are being monitored daily for symptoms of the virus.

He explained that they are being monitored through phone calls and physical visits, adding that leaflets and other educational materials have been given to persons in isolation to which they are to strictly adhere to.

“We monitor them twice a day; morning and evening to take their temperature. We call to find out how they are doing, whether they have symptoms and all that. We also give them instructions on how to remain isolated from other people. We have given them leaflets that give them instruction on what to do,” he added.

The individuals who are self-isolating are being monitored for 14 days after which they will be cleared if they show no symptom of the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, two persons who were self-isolating and exhibited signs of the virus have tested negative.

Coronavirus cases in Ghana now 7

The Ghana Health Service on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, confirmed one new case of Coronavirus in the country.

The case was reported in the Greater Accra Region bringing to 7, the total number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Ghana.

A tweet from the Ghana Health Service said, “This afternoon (17 March 2020); we have received report from NMIMR that indicated one (1) more confirmed case as positive for COVID-19 in Greater Accra Region.”

The patient is a 35-year-old male and a Ghanaian citizen who returned to Accra from France.

