The Church of Pentecost has directed all its branches nationwide to educate their congregants on measures to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus in Ghana.

An internal Circular sighted by citinewsroom.com and signed by Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye directed the church’s branches to undertake the exercise tomorrow, Sunday.

“Sunday, March 15, 2020, should be used to educate members on the preventive measures after which there should be intercessory prayers in all assemblies,” Apostle Nyamekye directed in the Circular.

The church also urged the general public not to fear, panic or spread anxiety about the novel coronavirus disease but instead pray to God to help contain the spread.

“As you may be aware, the WHO has declared the coronavirus a pandemic; meaning, it has become a global challenge. But we believe that in times like this, we need not live in fear and panic or spread anxiety. We can draw strength from the above scripture and believe that God is able to protect and take care of His own. Therefore, let us continue to raise prayers to God who is able to heal those have been infected, stop the spread and also help scientists come up with a vaccine,” the Circular added.

The Church further asked the general public to adhere to health guidance issued by the WHO on how to avoid contracting the disease.

Confirmed cases in Ghana

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu last Thursday announced that two cases of coronavirus had been recorded in Ghana.

The Ministry said efforts have been put in place for contact-tracing of people who came into contact with the affected patients.

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah subsequently said the two had been in the country for close to a week after they returned from Norway and Turkey.

This revelation had caused some fear and panic among Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian Embassy in Ghana and the UN office in Ghana have both shut down because the two coronavirus patients were staff of the institutions.

The Netherland Embassy which also shares the same building with the Norwegian Embassy also shut down indefinitely on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Some international schools in Ghana where wards of staff of the aforementioned institutions attend have also shut down temporarily.

Ghana’s preparedness

The Ministry of Health has designated the Ridge Hospital and the Tema General Hospital as centres to manage cases of coronavirus in the country.

It said the move is part of Ghana’s plans to prevent and control any case that may be detected in the country and ultimately protect the Ghanaian population.

In a statement dated Monday, January 27, 2020, the Ministry said it has triggered the country’s emergency preparedness and response plan amidst the rising number of infections from the novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in other countries of the world.

The Ministry said Regional Directors must designate treatment centres in their respective regions to deal with cases if they arise.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, March 13, 2020, directed the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to make available the cedi equivalent of US$100 million to enhance Ghana’s Coronavirus preparedness and response plan.

How to protect yourself

To prevent the spread, the standard recommendations coming from the WHO is regular hand washing, covering one’s mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs.

People are also advised to avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.