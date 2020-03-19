Some two Members of Parliament and five parliamentary service staff who travelled outside the country recently, have been ordered to be in self-quarantine for the mandatory 14-day period before returning to work.

The MPs involved are Binduri legislator, Dr. Robert Baba Kuganab-Lem and Ayawaso East lawmaker, Mahama Nasser Toure.

They recently returned to the country from Japan and India respectively.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu announced that the persons concerned are to observe the necessary protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in case they got infected when they travelled outside the country.

“…And to stay outside to enable the period of safety to take place before they come, Mr speaker I speak in particular for the case of the Honourable Dr Robert Kuganablem, the member for Binduri who just arrived by Ethiopian Airways from Tokyo. Mr Speaker, the Honourable Nasser Mahama is coming tomorrow and he should stay out, parliament is sitting tomorrow and he will be coming tomorrow but when he comes he should stay out. Mr Speaker, there are some staff who are also being advised to stay out, some of them including their spouses like Mr and Mrs Ekow Akwa, they went to Nigeria, Mr Kwesi Amankwa, then we have Agnes Florence from Records, Abdul Fataw Alhassan and others whom we have advised to stay outside for the time being. They will be needing a certificate of clearance to come back”.

Coronavirus cases in Ghana increase to 11

The number of Coronavirus cases in Ghana have risen to 11.

The Ghana Health Service’s website dedicated to updating Ghanaians on COVID-19 cases confirmed the case, saying the first case involves a 59-year old woman, resident in the United Kingdom who recently returned to Ghana and currently living in Kumasi.

The website said she “reported to a private hospital with the history of fever (temp of 39.1c), general malaise, cough and runny nose. Her condition was suspected to be COVID-19. Sample was subsequently collected and sent to KCCR and the report was received this early morning as positive for COVID-19.”

The second case involves a 61-year old Lebanese male trader resident in Kumasi.

According to the website, he felt unwell and reported to a health facility with fever (temp 39.4 c) and cough. The sample tested positive for COVID-19.

The confirmation of two more cases comes hours after the President had said the cases were nine.