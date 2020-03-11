The Ugandan cabinet had approved $61,800 (£47,700) to be sent to China for students in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

But the education ministry requested $600,000 – a much higher amount. A ministry official is quoted by the Daily Monitor newspaper as saying the money had been approved.

However, the Ministry of Finance stated in a recent letter that the amount approved by cabinet was the lower amount of $61,800, and said it had asked the embassy to refund $538,200.

Photos of the finance ministry’s letter have been shared online: