The United Nations (UN) office in Ghana has confirmed that one of the reported cases of the deadly coronavirus reported in Ghana is a member of their staff.

The UN confirmed this latest development in a press release today, March 13, 2020.

Although the identity of the UN staff member was not disclosed, the statement added that the patient “worked in one of the UN buildings up until the morning of March 12 2020.”

The statement further disclosed that all members of staff who worked in that particular building should work from home as a precautionary measure to ensure the virus does not spread.

The press release by the United Nations also disclosed that their decision is in coordination with the Ghanaian authorities and other relevant stakeholders.

“One of the two cases of COVID-19 announced by the Government of Ghana is a UN staff member who worked in one of the UN buildings up until the morning of March 12 2020. To ensure the safety of all staff in that building and the continuation of our work for sustainable development, the United Nations in Ghana has decided as a precautionary measure that staff on those premises should work from home.”

“This measure is taken temporarily and decisions are taken in coordination with the national authorities. This supports the containment of COVID-19 and is in line with the United Nations worldwide standard Business Continuity procedures. Other staff working in other UN entities’ premises continue working in the office normally”, the press release added.

The United Nations office in Ghana also assured the public that the United Nations is working closely with governments at the global, regional and country levels to ensure an efficient response to address the coronavirus outbreak.

“At the global, regional and country levels, the United Nations is working closely with governments to support preparedness and response to address the global COVID-19 outbreak.”

“The UN team in Ghana through the World Health Organisation (WHO) is working with the government to strengthen preparedness and response efforts.”

Coronavirus patients have been in Ghana for about a week – Information Minister

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah earlier today disclosed that the two persons who tested positive for coronavirus in Ghana have been in the country for about week.

“One is a Ghanaian and the other is a foreigner. The Ghanaian is based abroad and came to visit. The foreigner has the permit to reside in the jurisdiction. We are informed that they have been in town for about a week.” The Information Minister said.

Government provides $100 to enhance coronavirus preparedness

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday directed the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to make available the cedi equivalent of US$100 million to enhance Ghana’s Coronavirus preparedness and response plan.

The President, during a national address, explained that with the declaration by the World Health Organisation (WHO) of the Coronavirus disease as “a pandemic”, it is important that Ghana steps up her preparedness to ensure that beyond the initial measures that have been put in place, a ‘whole of Ghana’ approach is adopted in preparation for a possible hit within the country’s borders.

The President further said, “I have…ordered a suspension of all international travels by public officials. Except for critical assignments, which will have to be authorised by the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, all public officials are to remain within the jurisdiction, until further notice. Video conferencing facilities and other technological tools are to be utilised, whenever possible, for international engagements.”

How to protect yourself

To prevent the spread, the standard recommendations coming from the WHO is regular hand washing, covering one’s mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs.

People are also advised to avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.