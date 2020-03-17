Leann Consult, Organisers of UniGeek Challenge, has called off its planned challenge and digital fair.

According to the company, this is in line with the President’s directive for all Universities to close down as the nation deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

“This is in line with the President’s directive to have all Universities closed and the ban on social gathering. It is also to join the nation to observe prudent measures to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Ghana,” a statement from Leann Consult stated.

The organisers say a new date will be announced immediately the situation improves and have encouraged contestants to leverage technology and explore working on their projects virtually in the interim.

About UniGeek Challenge

UniGeek Challenge is a technology and digital-based academic competition among Universities in Ghana, which is sponsored by MTN Pulse.

Coronavirus spread in Ghana

Ghana has so far detected seven cases of the novel coronavirus in Ghana, all of which were imported.

Following the announcement of the new cases, the government announced a new public gathering advisories.

Educational institutions across all sectors were asked to close down effective Monday, March 16, 2020, for the next four weeks.

Concerts, workshops, sporting events, and all religious events have also been banned.

Full statement below:

POSTPONEMENT OF UNIGEEK CHALLENGE AND DIGITAL FAIR

Management of Leann Consult regrets to announce the postponement of the UniGeek Challenge.

We encourage our contestants to leverage technology and explore working on their projects virtually in the interim.

New dates will be announced immediately the situation improves.

We apologize for the inconvenience caused and we urge all to follow approved health measures to stay safe and avoid infection.

Wash hands regularly with soap under running water,

use hand sanitizer when hand washing is not possible,

cover nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing and avoid touching the face.

Let’s work toward staying safe.