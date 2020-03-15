The Management of the University of Ghana has urged students, staff and the general public to remain calm as one of its students has tested positive to COVID-19.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu in an address to the University community on Sunday, March 15, 2020, said a COVID-19 case has been confirmed “involving one of our non-resident students who returned from an international trip”.

He said all students and members of the school community must remain calm as it is collaborating with the relevant stakeholders to ensure that the situation is contained.

“I’m using this platform to reach out to all our students and other members of the University community to reassure you of management’s commitment to ensure measures in the best interest of all and appeal to all of you to remain calm… Let us remember that the student case is an imported one and together with the institutional and national agencies, there is an integrated effort to handle the case at hand. There is no cause of fear since we are pulling all available resources and efforts together to ensure better management of the situation,” he said.

University of Ghana suspends lectures

The University of Ghana management has also suspended lectures following confirmation that one of its students has been infected with COVID-19.

The institution has also banned non-residential students from coming to campus until further notice.

Management of the University also directed that the University Basic Schools and the Baby Nest Creche on Legon Campus should be “closed down until further notice”.

The statement, however, noted that the University is not being closed down “until contact tracing has been effectively completed. Students and staff who reside on campuses of the University are therefore urged to remain on the campuses. Those who may have the infection and leave campus are likely to spread the virus”.

The University of Ghana Emergency Response Team (UG ERT), according to the statement, has also linked up with the national contact tracing team.

“Social gatherings, religious services and sporting activities on the University campuses have already been suspended and the suspension will continue to be in force,” the statement added.

Confirmed cases in Ghana

As at noon on Sunday, March 15, 2020, six confirmed cases had been reported in Ghana. Five of which were found in the Greater Accra Region while one other was confirmed in the Ashanti Region.

All the cases were imported.

The government says all the patients have been isolated and are receiving treatment.

Efforts are also being made to identify all persons who came into contact with the patients.