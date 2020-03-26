President Nana Akufo-Addo has said the government is holding extensive consultations on the possible measures aimed at curbing the spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ghana.

Nana Akufo-Addo said though a lockdown remains an option, extensive consultations will be made to ensure that the government takes the right decision.

Speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, Nana Akufo-Addo said government will consider all factors before a lockdown is announced.

“People in Ghana are now talking about a lockdown. Majority of people who will be affected by decisions of that nature are the working people of our country. The ordinary people of Ghana. They are the ones who will be affected and it is important for us to take into account the circumstances and conditions. When we lock down Accra, what are the consequences? A responsible government is required to look at all the implications before decisions are made. And that is the exercise we are currently engaged in and I am hoping that much sooner than later we will come to an agreement on what those measures are and the Ghanaian people will be informed,” the President said.

Restrictions to stop COVID-19 spread

Following the many calls for Ghana to declare a lockdown in order to stop the spread of COVID-19, the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah earlier gave indications that the government may announce restrictions in some parts of Ghana as part of additional measures to stop the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

He said a restriction or any other new precautionary measure the government may adopt will be aimed at curbing a community spread of the disease.

“So far, every step of the way, the government has been very proactive with coming up with measures to contain the situation. Those final rafts of measures now that the law has been put in place may include some restrictions in some parts of the country but whatever will be done will be with the objective of ensuring that we totally negate the potential for community spread,” he said in a Citi News interview.

New cases

A total of 132 persons have so far been confirmed to have been infected with the Coronavirus disease in Ghana.

This comes after 64 new positive cases were announced by the Ghana Health Service on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Of the 64 new cases, 40 were confirmed among those under mandatory quarantine while the 20 of others were confirmed through the Ghana Health Service’s regular surveillance systems of the population.

Authorities say all the new patients have been isolated and are receiving treatment.

Follow @EfeAnsah