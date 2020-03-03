The China chapter of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has expressed concerns over recent videos of food supplies sent to them by the government, indicating that the food items are “not accurate reflections of what is going on in the Province”.

In a statement, NUGS-China said the food items showed in the videos were only a fraction of what they were promised by the government of Ghana.

It therefore apologized to its members who felt humiliated by the videos especially those who felt they had been left out of the distribution.

“The videos circulating in the media are not accurate of what is going on the Province about the food supplies. The parcels started arriving yesterday [Monday] and most universities are yet to receive their items. Some universities have begun receiving their packages in batches. We hope that all members would receive their share of the items in full as soon as possible,“ the statement read.

Portions of the statement also mentioned that “the leadership in the Province has explained the same to members. We are of the view that those videos emanating from individuals were done in bad faith and with mischievous intentions. We, therefore, condemn and dissociate ourselves from these videos and apologize on behalf of these members.”

The Union further expressed appreciation to the Ghana Embassy in Beijing and the government for their support in keeping them safe in the infected country.

Background

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs last week dispatched cartons of assorted Ghanaian food items to the Mission in Beijing for onward delivery to the students in Wuhan.

This was disclosed after Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration met a delegation from NUGS to discuss the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China and the safety of Ghanaian students resident in Wuhan.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey briefed NUGS on the measures the Government has taken to ease the plight of Ghanaian students in Wuhan, according to a statement from the Ministry.

Students do not want to be evacuated

Some Ghanaian students studying in Wuhan in China’s Hubei province have over time called on the government of Ghana to evacuate them over the outbreak of the 2019 coronavirus.

Despite the government’s refusal not to, the students keep making frantic efforts to get the government to reconsider its decision.

But according to the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Aboagye, the government’s decision not to evacuate the Ghanaians in China was partly due to the disinterest of majority of the students there to return home.

He said the government through intelligence and surveys gathered that most of the students in Wuhan, China, where the outbreak started did not want to be evacuated.