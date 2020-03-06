In the wake of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in some countries, non-essential travels to Ghana are being strongly discouraged from high-risk countries to prevent a spread of the disease to the West African country, President Nana Addo has said.

The President made this known at the 63rd Independence Day celebration in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi where he also outlined measures being taken to protect Ghanaians against the disease.

The measures, according to the President, include strict checks at entry points and rigorous screening procedures.

“The coronavirus is the medical crisis that is bringing in its wake, deaths and economic difficulties and it is spreading fear and panic throughout the world. In the early days of the outbreak, I constituted on 7th February a high powered emergency response team to handle the crisis which has been monitoring developments and reporting to me on a daily basis. Strict checks at our entry points are being conducted with rigorous screening procedures. Isolation and treatment centres have been designated for potential cases and a quarantine centre has been set up.”

“5,000 personal protective equipment for health workers have been procured and distributed to all regions and major health facilities, points of entry, teaching hospitals, treatment centres and selected health facilities…In the interim, non-essential travel into Ghana is being strongly discouraged from high-risk countries namely China, Iran, Italy Japan and South Korea. We are counting on the experts to do their part to save others and we all have a responsibility to help ourselves and each other. Recommendations are for each one of us to practice basic personal hygiene and be extra careful with sanitation.”

Suspected case of Coronavirus

The President’s comment comes in the wake of the investigation of a suspected case of the deadly COVID-19 in Ghana which subsequently tested negative.

The case involved a Ghanaian woman based abroad who returned to the country for a medical procedure.

Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Badu Sarkodie who confirmed the development to Citi News said the suspected patient reported to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Friday afternoon.

This is the second time the teaching Hospital is recording a suspected case of the deadly disease.

The first one which involved two Chinese nationals tested negative after examination and testing by the Noguchi Medical Research Institute.