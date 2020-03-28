The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has announced a disinfection exercise in all markets in the Ahafo, Bono and Bono East Regions on Monday, March 20, 2020

Just like similar exercises embarked on in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Region in the past week, the move is part of directives by President Akufo-Addo to enhance the conditions of hygiene in markets nationwide in the wake of the Coronavirus in the country.

Monday’s exercise will affect 43 markets in the Ahafo Region, 125 and 78 markets in the Bono and the Bono East Region respectively.

These markets will, however, be opened to the public on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, after the day’s closure.

“A number of activities have been initiated including the disinfection of markets, public education and sensitization of market women on COVID -19. In view of this, the general public is hereby informed of the disinfection of Forty-Three (43) markets in Ahafo Region, One Hundred and Twenty-Five (125) markets in Bono Region, and Seventy-Eight (78) markets in Bono East Region on Monday, 30th March 2020”, a statement from the Ministry stated.

It concluded that:

“The Ahafo, Bono and Bono East Regional Coordinating Councils are to coordinate and ensure compliance with the above directive by MMDAs in the regions. The Ministry requests the cooperation of the general public especially our traders and all persons conducting businesses in the markets, in this all-important exercise.”

Click here for the full list of markets

The Ministry of Local Government commenced the nationwide disinfection of markets in the Greater Accra Region on Monday, March 23, 2020, where about 137 markets were disinfected.

On Friday, March 27, 2020, the exercise was replicated in the Ashanti Region.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said the disinfection exercises at markets is one of the measures the government is adopting to check the spread of the coronavirus.

A day before such exercises, business heighten in most markets as many throng the market centres to buy goods and wares ahead of the disinfection exercise.

Some buyers have however lauded the initiative but asked for more sensitization.