The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Gloria Akuffo has laid the new Imposition of Restrictions Bill in Parliament in line with President Nana Akufo-Addo’s order.

This Bill recognizes the general fundamental freedoms guaranteed under article 21 of the Constitution but also takes cognizance of the fact that the exercise of the right to general fundamental freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution is subject to laws that are reasonably required among others, in the interest of public safety and public health as provided in paragraphs (c), (d) and (e) of clause (4) of Article 21 of the Condition.

Its purpose is to provide powers to impose restrictions on persons in the event of a disaster, emergency or similar circumstance, to ensure public safety and protection.

President Akufo-Addo has also granted approval for the Imposition of Restrictions Bill, 2020 to be laid in Parliament under a certificate of urgency.

Information Minister at a press briefing earlier today, Wednesday indicated that:

“On some matters on legislation before Parliament, with the leave of the Speaker of Parliament, hopefully today- a new piece of legislation required to support these measures will be laid. Our expectation is that it will be laid by the Honourable Attorney General before Parliament hopefully today. It will seek to restrict the freedoms under Article 21 [4] (1) (c) (d) (e). We also expect that the Executive Instrument as has been drafted now will be gazetted as soon as possible.”

Following the confirmation of COVID-19 in the country, stringent measures have been instituted by the government, including restrictions on all public gatherings and closure of basic, secondary and tertiary schools.

Aside from the ban on conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, religious activities, and other related events, President Akufo-Addo announced that he had instructed the Health Minister and the Attorney General to work in tandem and submit emergency legislation to Parliament in accordance with Article 21 (4) (c) and (d) of the Constitution.

Six of Ghana’s seven Coronavirus cases were recorded in Accra with one recorded in the Ashanti Region.

Having been in contact with 381 people, all the patients have been isolated and are receiving treatment.

The cases were imported, according to health officials.

There is yet to be any case of the virus being contracted from another person within the country but experts warn that not observing proper hygiene could lead to such a case.