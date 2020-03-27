A fourth death has been confirmed while one more person has recovered from the COVID-19 outbreak in Ghana.

The Ghana Health Service disclosed that the fourth patient that succumbed to the disease had underlying health conditions.

While one more person has been reported to have recovered from the disease another new case has also been confirmed.

Earlier in the day, four more persons within the general population of Ghana were confirmed to be COVID-19 positive.

The new developments now put Ghana’s total case count at 137.

Some patients to be retested

Some COVID-19 patients who are being treated in isolation are expected to be retested for the disease after showing mild symptoms.

Health authorities say those patients will be discharged if the laboratory test results indicates they have recovered.

Breakdown of 137 total cases

59 people within the general population of Ghana have tested positive for COVID-19, including four deaths and two recoveries.

The number of confirmed cases within those under mandatory quarantine remains at 78.

The number of active Coronavirus cases within the country now stands at 131.

COVID-19 case confirmed in Upper West Region

The Upper West Regional Minister, Hafiz Bin Salih, on Friday [March 27, 2020] announced that a case of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the region.

The patient, a 42-year-old Ghanaian, visited UK and Spain and returned to Ghana through Egypt.

He has reportedly been in Ghana for about eight days now.

The Minister said the patient travelled from Accra to Wa via public transport before he started showing symptoms.

A sample from the patient was taken and sent out for testing around 1pm on Thursday [March 26, 2020] and the region received the report of the result around noon on Friday.

“…[He] returned to Ghana eight days ago through Egypt and travelled from Accra to Wa through public transport and has been confirmed COVID-19 positive. This is the first case of a suspect [in the Upper West Region] whose samples were taken for test and the result is that the patient is a COVID-19 patient,” the Minister said.

–

