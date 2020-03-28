The Atiwa West District in the Eastern Region, has received some hand sanitizers, liquid soaps and veronica buckets from Osafric Ventures and Osafric Mining and Construction, as part of efforts to curtail the spread and prevention of the Novel Coronavirus.

The items were received by the Hon. Isaac Asamoah, the District Chief Executive.

The company says it is critical to support the country to deal with the spread and prevention of the COVID-19 since the world at this stage is overwhelmed with the pandemic.

Mr. Oscar Adu Sarfo, Founder of Osafric Ventures and Osafric Mining and Construction, underscored the need to ensure strict hygiene among the populace.

Mr. Oscar Adu Sarfo said the gesture is part of the company’s CSR to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“Osafric is also asking other individuals, companies, and organizations to also support the fight against the COVID-19”.

Ghana’s total cases now stand at 141 with 5 deaths and two recoveries, after four new cases and one death was confirmed on Saturday, March 28.

One person who tested positive is among those under mandatory quarantine while the three other cases were confirmed within the general population.

All five deaths involved persons who tested positive after routine surveillance. None of the persons who tested positive under mandatory quarantine has died from the disease.

Breakdown of 141 total cases

With the new update, the number of confirmed cases within the general population is now 62, including five deaths and two recovered patients.

Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 within those under mandatory quarantine is 79.

Regions affected

So far, cases have been confirmed in the Greater Accra Region, Ashanti and Upper West Regions.

Upper West region – 1 case

Ashanti Region – 7 cases

Greater Accra region – 54 cases (excluding those under mandatory quarantine)

Accra, Kumasi go on a lockdown

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced a partial lockdown of the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area as part of efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

He said within the period, aggressive testing of all contacts will be done.

He said the decision “will give us the opportunity to try to halt the spread of the virus, and scale-up effectively contact tracing of persons who have come into contact with infected persons, test them for the virus, and, if necessary, quarantine and isolate them for treatment, should they prove to have the virus.”

He added that the earlier ban on public gatherings remains in force and persons who flout it will be punished.

“Let me also reiterate that the ban on public gatherings, religious or social, is still in force. Anyone, irrespective of status, religion or ethnicity, who is found to be flouting them will be dealt with fully in accordance with law. The security services have been clothed with the necessary power to enforce these measures, and I assure you that they will do so responsibly, but without fear or favour, ill-will or malice,” he said.