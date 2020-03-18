Following the directive from the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, banning all social gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak, a lot of events have been suspended.

Latest to release a statement to this effect is Charterhouse Ghana, organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The statement signed by Robert Klah, Head, Public Events & Communications Charterhouse says the nominees’ jam of the awards originally scheduled for Koforidua, April 4 has been postponed until further notice.

Read the full statement below:

“The Management of Charterhouse, Board of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and Vodafone, regret to announce the postponement of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Nominees Jam, originally scheduled to come off at the Jackson Park, Koforidua, on the 4th of April, 2020. This has become necessary due to the recently confirmed Covid 19 cases in Ghana, and the National Directives on Public Gathering.

A new date will be announced later, subject to further National Directives on Public Gathering.

Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

We would like to use this opportunity to remind the general public to follow the preventive measures issued by the Ghana Health Service and comply with Government’s recent directives on Public Gathering, which are aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.