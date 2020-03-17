The National Chief Imam, His Eminence Sheikh Prof. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has suspended Jumah prayers for Muslims following a directive by President Nana Akufu-Addo.

President Akufu-Addo during his second address to the nation on the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country on Sunday, March 15, 2020, directed all public gatherings including religious activities to be suspended for four weeks.

“I have decided in the interest of public safety and the protection of our population to review the public gathering advisories earlier announced as follows: Firstly, all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious activities, such as services in churches and mosques, have been suspended for the next four (4) weeks,” the President said.

A statement sighted by Citi News and signed by National Executive Secretary for the National Chief Imam,Alhaji Awaiso Bio said, “Jumah prayers in Ghana have been suspended beginning 20th March 2020 for the next four weeks.”

Jumah prayer is a congregational prayer session that Muslims hold every Friday, just after noon instead of the Zuhr prayer.

Muslims ordinarily pray five times each day.

The statement further said, “His Eminence the National Chief Imam himself would neither be observing Friday prayers nor attending any social gathering not exceeding 25 persons henceforth”.

The statement also called for all religious and social gatherings to be suspended until the outbreak is contained.

President’s directive

The government has banned all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, church activities, and other related events as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in a national address on Sunday [March 15, 2020] said the ban will be in force for the next four weeks.

He said private burials are allowed but should just be for a few people.

“Private burials are permitted, but with limited numbers, not exceeding twenty-five (25) in attendance.”

Coronavirus cases in Ghana

Ghana has seven confirmed cases in the country as of Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

The seventh case was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service website dedicated to providing updates on the outbreak in the country.

The portal is http://ghanahealthservice.org/covid19/.

The person is a 35-year-old Ghanaian who returned from France.

The first two cases were confirmed on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Two other cases were confirmed on Friday, March 13, 2020, while an additional two were confirmed on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Five of the cases were confirmed in the Greater Accra Region while the remaining one was confirmed in the Ashanti Region.

Health officials have been working to trace persons who have come into contact with the patients and may be at risk of contracting the virus.

