The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has revealed that two people who were self-isolating because they came into contact with one of the confirmed Coronavirus patients have tested negative for the disease.

The two, who are among 350 people identified during the contact-tracing process, were tested after showing signs of the disease.

Updating the country after the confirmation of the seventh case of COVID-19, GHS said the blood samples of the two contacts were tested and proved that they did not have the virus.

According to the Service, the other contacts are being followed up and monitored daily, adding that all infected persons have been isolated and are in good condition.

“With regard to contact tracing, a total of 350 contacts have been identified and are being followed up. Two of the contacts who developed symptoms, had their samples tested but they came out to be negative.”Currently, there is no death and all the seven (7) confirmed COVID-19 cases are being managed in isolation and are in stable condition”, the Ghana Health Service said.

Ghana confirmed one new case of Coronavirus on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

The case was reported in the Greater Accra Region and now brings to 7, the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

Government’s website dedicated to giving updates on the coronavirus outbreak in the country explained that the most recent case involved a 35-year old male Ghanaian who returned from France within the past 14 days.

“This afternoon (17 March 2020); we have received a report from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) that indicated one (1) more confirmed case as positive for COVID-19 in Greater Accra Region. The case-patient is a 35-year-old male, a Ghanaian citizen, who returned to Acca from France within the past 14 days. This is another imported case, which brings the total number of confirmed cases to seven (7). The case is being managed in isolation and he is in stable condition.”

350 contacts traced so far

Government has so far traced 350 people who came into contact with the first six patients who tested positive for Coronavirus.

The contact-tracing process is still ongoing to identify more contacts who will be required to self-isolate and be monitored daily for symptoms of the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health, it is following up on the contacts as part of efforts to stop the spread of the virus in the country.

Persons contacted are encouraged to self-isolate and continuously monitor symptoms before tests are conducted.

New travel directives

Meanwhile, new travel directives for persons seeking to enter Ghana after the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus have been announced.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah disclosed that travellers from coronavirus-hit countries with cases exceeding 200 will not be allowed in the Ghanaian jurisdiction.

He also disclosed that travels to Ghana are strongly discouraged following the outbreak.

“All travels to Ghana is at this stage strongly discouraged until further notice. Any traveller except for Ghanaian citizens who has been to a country that has recorded at least 200 cases of COVID-19 will not be allowed into the Ghanaian jurisdiction. Airlines are instructed to not allow such persons into the jurisdiction,” he said.

The Minister said there will be a “mandatory 14 days self-quarantine for persons who are otherwise allowed to enter the country.”