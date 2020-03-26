The Kwahu Traditional Council has advised natives living in other parts of the country not to return to the town until further notice following the upsurge in cases of the novel coronavirus in the country.

“All natives of Kwahu who currently live outside Kwahu should endeavour to continue to stay wherever they may be in the weeks to come and postpone all planned visits to Kwahu till further notice,” a statement from the Traditional Council advised.

The Traditional Council also urged those already residing in Kwahu not to travel to other parts of the country “the pandemic is contained.”

“There is a large population of the aged in Kwahu and they are vulnerable. Therefore let us act responsibly since an outbreak will be devastating…Daasebre loves and cherishes all of his citizens and passionately appeals to them to strictly adhere to these aforementioned suggestions,” the statement signed by Registrar at the Kwahu Traditional Council, Samuel Tuffour, added.

Below is the press release