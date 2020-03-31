Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is proposing some measures he believes will help the government gather enough funds for its Coronavirus Alleviation Programme (CAP).

Mr. Ablakwa believes President Nana Akufo-Addo can secure more funds for the fight against COVID-19 by among others, reducing by 60 percent the number of Ministers and presidential staffers rather than relying on the Heritage Fund.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Monday, March 30, 2020, proposed the amendment of the Petroleum Revenue Management Act to allow the government to utilize portions of the Heritage Fund in the fight against COVID-19.

Mr. Ablakwa, however, posits it will be expedient for government “to sacrifice and consider other patriotic options.”

The other measures proposed by Ablakwa are listed in the statement below

Minority opposes use of Heritage Fund in fight against COVID-19

Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, John Jinapor, has already indicated that the Minority will resist any attempt by the government to take money from the Heritage Fund to finance the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme (CAP).

Addressing the House after the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, delivered a statement on the floor, the Yapei Kusawgu MP insisted that government should instead reduce its size instead of taking money from the Fund reserved for future generations.

“In these difficult moments, when ordinary Ghanaians are suffering, when hotels and businesses are laying off workers in order to ensure that they cover their cost, this is the time for President Akufo-Addo to reduce the size of the ‘bloated’ Ministers we have in this country,” he said.

Mr Jinapor argued that the numerous presidential staffers are draining the coffers of the country.

“President must demonstrate leadership and commitment. He must send a signal to the people of Ghana that he is indeed in charge and prepared to sacrifice for Ghana.

“We cannot ask the ordinary Ghanaian to tighten their belt when we [the government] do not even have holes in our belt,” he stressed

The Heritage Fund was set up by the Petroleum Revenue Management Act 2011 to save oil revenue for the future generations of Ghanaians.

As at now, the asset of the Fund is $521,827,648.13.