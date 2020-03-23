The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has suspended the processing of attestation of documents as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Ghana.

The Ministry said it will not admit applicants to its airport facility until their safety is assured.

Government suspends passport services

The Ministry similarly suspended passport services at all the Passport Application Centres (PACs) nationwide days ago.

In a statement, the Ministry said: “applicants will not be admitted for vetting” nor be allowed to go through processes “for collection of processed passports.”

“All PACs will remain closed for the next two weeks or until such a time that the situation would be sufficiently safe for opening,” the statement read.

How to protect yourself from COVID-19

In light of the detection of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ghana, citizens have been advised by health experts to adopt precautionary measures to limit the spread of the virus.

Here are six steps to help protect yourself from the novel coronavirus:

1. Wash your hands frequently: Washing of hands is one of the steps to help one protect himself or herself from contracting the virus. Scour hands with anti-bacterial soap under running water.

2. Frequent the use of alcohol-based hand rubs: Use alcohol-based hand rubs when hands are not visibly dirty. Hand sanitizers should have a higher amount of alcohol concentration.

3. The One Metre Principle: Keep a distance of at least one metre from a person showing signs of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing.

4. The Don’t Touch Rule: Do not touch eyes, mouth or nose with unwashed hands.

5. Thorough cooking: Thoroughly cook meat, eggs and foods that are meant for mass consumption as well as for our homes.

6. Keep your body fit: Be physically active in these times. Eat healthy balanced diet foods, drink a lot of water, reduce stress and get enough sleep.

