The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recalled its staff on approved study leave across country, following a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

A letter from the GHS, addressed to all Regional and Divisional Directors said this decision has become necessary, given the “increased workloads in the various facilities.”

According to the GHS, those who have been recalled will be at post in order “to support in the management of affected persons.”

Ghana has confirmed four new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the total case count to 136.

The four new cases were confirmed within the general population by the Ghana Health Service on the morning of Friday, March 27, 2020.

Authorities say contact tracing has been initiated for the new cases.

The new patients have since been isolated and are receiving treatment.

One patient who was in critical condition on Thursday has reportedly been stabilized and responding to treatment.

Breakdown of 136 total cases

With the new update, the number of confirmed cases within the general population is now 58, including three deaths and one recovered patient.

The number of confirmed cases within those under mandatory quarantine remains at 78.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,006 contacts have been identified and are being tracked through the contact tracing process.

Restrictions to stop COVID-19 spread

The rising cases of Coronavirus in the country have heightened calls for Ghana to declare a lockdown in order to stop the spread.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in response to the calls said although a lockdown remains an option, extensive consultations will be made to ensure that any decision the government takes, will be in the right direction.

Speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, Nana Akufo-Addo said government will consider all factors before a lockdown is announced.

“People in Ghana are now talking about a lockdown. Majority of people who will be affected by decisions of that nature are the working people of our country. The ordinary people of Ghana. They are the ones who will be affected and it is important for us to take into account the circumstances and conditions. When we lock down Accra, what are the consequences? A responsible government is required to look at all the implications before decisions are made. And that is the exercise we are currently engaged in and I am hoping that much sooner than later we will come to an agreement on what those measures are and the Ghanaian people will be informed,” the President said.

