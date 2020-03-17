The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Ghana, in keeping with government’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, has instituted temporary measures with the acquisition of passports.

The Ministry in a statement said only passport applications with “proof of emergency will be attended to for the next 4 weeks at all passport centres across the country beginning Tuesday, March 17. 2020.”

The passport office adds to the growing number of institutions that are either suspending or limiting their services to contain the virus.

Public gatherings banned

The government of Ghana on Sunday, March 15, 2020, as part of efforts to stop the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) announced, among others, new public gathering advisories.

The advisories were given by President Nana Akufo-Addo in a special national address following the announcement of four new confirmed cases of the disease in the country.

Among other things, universities, senior high schools and basic schools were asked to close down effective Monday, March 16, 2020.

Concerts, workshops, sporting events and all religious events have also been banned by the President.

He noted in his address that the ban will be in force for four weeks.

Cases in Ghana

So far, six cases have been confirmed in the country. The last four cases were reported by the government on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Three of those cases were recorded in Accra while one other was recorded in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The Director of Public Health at Ghana Health Service, Dr. Badu Sarkodie who provided updates on the country’s cases said the new cases were also imported into the country.

He said two of the cases were confirmed on the 13th of March 2020 while the other two were confirmed on 14th March, 2020.