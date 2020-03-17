Some importers in Ghana who rely on countries such as China and Dubai for their goods; are unable to import due to the travel restrictions.

Beyond the loss of human lives and the pressure brought on health systems globally by the coronavirus pandemic, the disease is threatening livelihoods as businesses and economic activities have been severely impacted. Aside from the aviation and tourism sectors, which have been badly hit, trading has generally seen a massive reduction.

Citi Business News’ Jessica Ayorkor Aryee’s visit to the Opera Square in Accra, reports that the traders say they may close down their shops because they are running out of stock.