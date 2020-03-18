Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has asked all students except foreign ones to vacate the campus by close of Friday, 20th March 2020.

According to them, this due to the indefinite suspension of teaching and learning as directed by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The Public Relations Officer of KNUST, Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe in Citi News interview said adequate measures have been put in place to make the environment safe for the foreign students.

“By Friday, all of them are expected to leave campus and go home infinitely with the exception of the foreign students because their number is not that high and we have also made water and other essentials available at vantage points within the various halls of residence.”

Shut down all schools until further notice – Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo directed schools in the country to shut down effective Monday, March 16, 2020.

The President gave the order when he addressed the nation on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

“All Universities, Senior High Schools, and basic schools, i.e. public and private schools, will be closed Monday, 16th March 2020, till further notice. The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication, has been tasked to roll out distance learning programmes,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo, however, said students who will be taking part in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) “will be allowed to attend school to prepare for their examinations, but with prescribed social distancing protocols.”

Coronavirus cases in Ghana

Ghana has seven confirmed cases in the country as of Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

The seventh case was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service on Tuesday.

The person is a 35-year-old Ghanaian who returned from France.

Health officials say 350 contacts had been traced to the first six coronavirus cases.