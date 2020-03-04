President Nana Akufo-Addo will later today, Wednesday March 4, 2020 visit the Kotoka International Airport, the Ridge Hospital and the Tema General Hospital to inspect work done so far in preparation of an outbreak of the deadly Covid-19 in Ghana.

It follows assurances from health officials that Ghana is prepared for any suspected or confirmed case of the virus.

The President’s tour will afford him the opportunity to interact with health officials and others assigned to fight the outbreak and spread of the virus in the country.

President Akufo-Addo has said he was unhappy with attempts by the Minority side in Parliament to introduce what he calls “ill-judged politics” into debates surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

“We have a delicate situation on our hands, Mr. Speaker and it doesn’t benefit anybody to try to score points by introducing ill-judged politics into this ongoing medical conundrum and humanitarian tragedy. And I entreat this honourable house to set up an example by helping to pour oil over troubled waters instead of instigating tension and spreading fear and panic among the young people,” the President said while delivering his 2020 State of the Nation Address in Parliament.