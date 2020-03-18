Over 200 foreign nationals were refused entry into the country as part of measures to curb a spread of COVID-19 in Ghana.

The Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Takyi made this known during a press briefing on Wednesday to update Ghanaians on the outbreak of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Government directed airlines to stop bringing in travellers from countries that have recorded over 200 cases of coronavirus effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Mr. Takyi at the press briefing said so far “over 200 people have been turned back. Only those with resident permits are being allowed in. So as at yesterday, on the 16th March, we refused two Italians entry. We did not allow them to disembark because after having the travel advice, we screened it before they came. Yesterday, 17th of March, 24 Chinese were refused entry and also one German with the kicking of the travel ban at 1 pm.”

“This morning [Wednesday], there was an incident in Abidjan. They had an issue with their tarmac and were directed to Ghana. All those flights were refused entry and were sent back. One Ethiopian plane that landed without permission was also refused entry. It was refuelled and asked to leave. There has been a drastic reduction in entries,” he said.

Mr. Takyi further noted that the directive is also being enforced at the country’s borders.

Ghana announced new travel protocols after an increase in imported COVID-19 cases in the country which currently stands at seven.