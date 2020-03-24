The Public Services Commission has directed all institutions under it to immediately provide flexible working hours to all public workers as part of measures in dealing with the spread of COVID-19.

In a memo to public service organizations, the Commission asked for measures such as shifts and annual leaves to be adopted to reduce the number of workers reporting to the office.

It also suggested that non-essential employees such as National Service personnel and interns to be asked to stay home during this period.

This forms part of efforts to obey directives by the President regarding safety measures and protocols to be observed by the citizenry to combat COVID-19.

According to the memo, “pubic service organizations should prioritize the health of public officers, the clients, as well as the general public above any other considerations” from Tuesday, March 24.

“This should be done while ensuring that business continuity plans are put in place and operational in order to provide continuous delivery of valuable services to meet their organizational mandates and goals,” the Commission added.

The Commission further urged all organizations to prepare their business continuity plans, taking into considerations some adjustments with leave options and working hours, and submit the plans to the heads of the various services.

Current number of cases

Cases of the novel coronavirus in Ghana have hit 27 while the death toll has increased to 2.

The Ghana Health Service confirmed the latest cases on its website.

A total of 521 suspected patients, according to the Ghana Health Service, were tested for COVID-19 by Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) and Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR).

“Out of the suspected, twenty-seven (27) cases including two (2) deaths have been confirmed. All the twenty-five (25) confirmed cases are receiving treatment in isolation,” the statement added.