President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced that the Ministry of Health is engaging the services of retired and new health professionals to augment that of its current staff as the country braces itself for a possible surge in the number of Coronavirus infections.

Ghana as at 21:30 hours today [March 21, 2020] confirmed 21 cases of COVID-19.

In an address to the nation, President Akufo-Addo was amazed by the response of the retired health professionals to the call.

“The Ministry of Health is mobilizing new and retired health care professionals to augment our preparedness in dealing with the possible surge in infections. It is heartening to hear the number of healthcare professionals who have stepped forward to offer their services.”

The President also indicated that as part of measures to check the internal spread of the virus, contact tracing has been intensified as every person who has come into contact with infected persons will be tested and the necessary steps taken.

“The Ministry of Health will not only step up its contact tracing efforts but will also see to it that all persons who have been identified as having come into contact with infected persons are tested for the virus. More personal protection equipment are being acquired to beef up supplies for our frontline health workers. 50,000 additional test kits have been ordered and are being expected in the country shortly,” add the President.

Ghana to close all borders from Sunday

President Akufo Addo added that the borders of the country are to be closed from midnight on Sunday, March 22 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The border closure is to last for two weeks according to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

“All our borders; by land, sea and air, will be closed to human traffic for the next two weeks beginning midnight on Sunday,” he said in the address to the nation.

Coronavirus patient dies in Kumasi

The Lebanese patient among those confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus in Ghana has died.

The deceased, a 61-year-old man, reported to a health facility in Kumasi with a fever and cough.

His temperature was 39.4 degrees Celcius.

It is not clear whether his death was a direct result of the virus.

A deputy Minister of Health, Alexander Abban, told Citi News that “the information I got from the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service is that that person [the Lebanese man] has died. He died today.”

There have been 15 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection this past week raising Ghana’s total to 21.