The Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has excused himself from sittings in the house over non-COVID-19 deliberations in the House.

In a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Ocquaye, the Ningo-Prampram legislator said he was of the opinion that the House has failed to live up to expectation in a time of crisis such as this.

“It is my considered belief Rt. Hon Speaker that the August house of Parliament is failing to exercise it’s truly intended mandate in crisis times like this., I hold the strongest conviction that we are pandering whilst the flames that may engulf the state are being stoked.”

Sam George also added that for the past two weeks, the house has met to deliberate on the Imposition of Restrictions Bill and the approval of some loans which does not directly deal with the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the past two weeks, the house has met and deliberated on several issues top among them the Imposition of Restrictions Bill 2020 and the granting and approvals of a number of commercial loan agreements. None of these deals with the coronavirus pandemic directly”.

He further indicated among other things that the refusal of the Speaker to order all Members who have returned from foreign travels to be tested, replace the existing sanitizer dispensing devices in the house with sensor-enabled ones such that no one would have to touch them forms part of his decision.

He also stated that the call by the Speaker for a new chamber which was big enough to support social distancing was, misplaced.

He said that the Speaker should have rather called for a digitized chamber such that members could still hold sittings from their various locations.

He thus stated that as a result of the reasons he had stated, he would be excusing himself from parliamentary sittings until the house decides to deliberate on issues that are directly COVID-19 related.