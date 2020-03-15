Students of the Ghana School of Law are boycotting lecturers over claims that management of the school has failed to put in place adequate precautionary measures in the face in the outbreak of the 2019 novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Students Reprehensive Council (SRC) in a statement sighted by Citi News said “the SRC and the entire student body have not been satisfied by measures put in place by management to prevent an outbreak at the Ghana School of Law… Consequently, we have resolved to stay away from lectures.”

The SRC President, Jonathan Alua, who signed the statement urged all students to stand together to boycott lectures to force management to put in place adequate measures to prevent a spread of the virus on campus.

He noted in the statement that many activities in the school expose students to contracting the virus hence the need for management to step up efforts to protect then.

“Passing around microphones, sitting arrangements in class, washroom conditions, passing around attendance books, clocking in with the biometric register among others still present significant a problem,” the statement noted.

Read the statement below:

University of Ghana suspends lectures

Still on the student front in relation to COVID-19, the University of Ghana earlier on Sunday announced that it has temporarily suspended lectures.

The announcement followed confirmation that one of the six cases recorded in the country was a student of the university who had returned from the US.

Ashesi University suspends lectures

Ashesi University has also suspended all physical lectures and has moved its academic work online as a precautionary measure against the spread of Coronavirus.

Coronavirus cases in Ghana

As at noon on Sunday March 15, 2020, six cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Ghana.

Director of Public Health at Ghana Health Service, Dr Badu Sarkodie who provided updates on the country’s cases on Sunday said all the cases were imported into the country.

The first two cases were confirmed on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Two other cases were confirmed on Friday, March 13, 2020, while an additional two were confirmed on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Five of the cases were confirmed in the Greater Accra Region while the remaining one was confirmed in the Ashanti Region.