The Tijanniyah Muslim Council of Ghana has called off its annual Moulid celebration in the country in accordance with President Nana Akufo-Addo’s directives to suspend all public events in the wake of the novel Coronavirus outbreak in Ghana.

In a press statement issued by the Supreme leader of the council, His Eminence Sheikh Ahmad Abul Faid A.A Maikano Jallo after a consultation with the council executives, advisory body chiefs and stakeholders called off the celebration in support of government’s effort to avert further spread of the virus.

Speaking to Citi News in Bolgatanga, National Communications Director of the Tijaniya Muslim Council of Ghana, Alhaji Abubakar Siddique Musa indicated that, the supreme leader Sheikh Khalifa who was on his tour to the Northern, North East and Upper East regions had to call off the annual moulid programs following the directive to suspend public gatherings.

He stated that, Sheikh Khalifa has further directed all Imams and leaders of Tijanniyah Muslims to pray to Allah to protect humanity from all kinds of diseases and calamities.

Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive, Joseph Amiyuure commended the council for its adherence to state directives and called on the Muslim community to strictly practice the recommended safety measures outlined by the Ghana health service to contain the situation.

“Let us wash our hands regularly with soap under running water or use alcohol-based hand rub or sanitizers and avoid close contact with people coughing and sneezing to prevent possible infection. Be physically fit, eat well, drink plenty of fluids reduce stress and have enough sleep.”

Ghana records 11th case

The number of Coronavirus cases in Ghana has risen to 11.

However, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has stated that health officials had told them that Ghana is likely to record more cases of COVID-19 within the next two weeks.

He said predictions by health experts are that the number of cases of the pandemic will rise within the above mentioned period before a likely decline of the spread of the disease.

“The health experts tell us that the next two weeks are critical in determining whether or not we will get significant community spread. They tell us that, the general theory of pandemic management is that, often the numbers are likely to go up a bit before the situation gets better. Therefore, they are bracing for the possibility of some limited recordings of more cases in the medium term but they continue to assure us that, the systems they are putting together are such that we are able to control it and hold this virus in check,” he said.