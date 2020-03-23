The University of Ghana (UG) has rolled out an online teaching and learning program for the remaining seven weeks of the second semester of the 2019/2020 academic year in the wake of the closure of the institution to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The University, which closed its doors in response to President Akufo-Addo’s directives to help curb the spread of the virus, will be using its Sakai Learning Management System (LMS) for online learning.

In a statement, management said it has agreed to use the University’s Sakai Learning Management System (LMS) for teaching and learning.

Faculty and students will use the platform for the remaining seven weeks of the second semester starting from the 30th of March 2020 and is expected to end on May 15, 2020.

According to the statement signed by Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, arrangements are additionally underway to provide Vodafone SIMs to all students and faculties to facilitate free access to the virtual learning platforms.

The move has been necessitated by the government’s ban on all social gatherings in a bid to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

The ban includes churches services, mosque meetings, schools, sporting activities, among other social gatherings.

President Akufo-Addo also announced a closure of all borders of Ghana from Sunday, March 22, except for goods, supplies and cargo.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases recorded in Ghana has now risen to 24.