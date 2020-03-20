Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Muslim leaders to consider relying on social media to broadcast their daily prayers and sermons to their congregants.

According to him, this will serve as a means of reaching out to their congregants in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo banned all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, church activities, and other related events as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country which has already affected 16 people.

President Akufo-Addo in a national address on Sunday [March 15, 2020] said the ban will be in force for four weeks.

Addressing Muslim leaders and Clerics at a Prayer Breakfast Meeting at the Jubilee House today, Friday, the Vice President said he was happy that some mosques had already adopted the innovative method of prayer.

“The decision to suspend services in churches and mosques was drastic but a necessary measure to safeguard our health so we can get back stronger and worship our Lord…During this temporary period of not being able to converge at mosques for prayers and listening to the weekly Friday Khutbah, I would like to suggest an innovative way of delivering weekly sermons through social media to homes in the country by Imams and mosques which has the capacity to do so.”

“I am happy that the Ghana Police Mosque has announced its intention to deliver live Friday sermons through Facebook to its congregants and Muslims in general during this temporary suspension of congregational prayer,” the Vice President said.

Dr. Bawumia further expressed gratitude to the Muslim leadership for their swift adherence to the President’s directive on the suspension of public gatherings.

“One of the most striking government directives was the suspension of religious activities in churches and mosques. For us as Muslims, our daily congregational prayers and weekly Jumma prayers would have to be put on hold as the nation battles the spread of the dangerous virus….Just a day after the President’s directive, the national Chief Imam held a press conference and urged Ghanaian Muslims to strictly adhere to the directive.”

“Also, the national Chief Imam in conjunction with the leadership of the various Islamic sects in the country issued a press release suspending all congregational prayers and functions including Jummah until further notice. In compliance with these directives by the Muslim leadership, many leading mosques in the country have also issued statements to their congregants announcing the suspension of congregational prayers. Your eminence, the President and the government sincerely appreciate the cooperation of the Muslim leadership towards our collective effort to protect our country and citizens from the deadly threat of COVID-19,” Dr. Bawumia added.

Coronavirus cases in Ghana increase to 16

The number of Coronavirus cases in Ghana currently stands at 16.

The Ghana Health Service’s website dedicated to updating Ghanaians on COVID-19 cases confirmed the development.

Tijanniyah Muslim Council calls off annual Moulid celebration

The Tijanniyah Muslim Council of Ghana has called off its annual Moulid celebration in the country in accordance with President Nana Akufo-Addo’s directives to suspend all public events in the wake of the novel Coronavirus outbreak in Ghana.

A press statement issued by the Supreme leader of the council, His Eminence Sheikh Ahmad Abul Faid A.A Maikano Jallo after consultation with the council executives, advisory body chiefs and stakeholders called off the celebration in support of government’s effort to avert further spread of the virus.

Speaking to Citi News in Bolgatanga, National Communications Director of the Tijaniya Muslim Council of Ghana, Alhaji Abubakar Siddique Musa indicated that, the supreme leader Sheikh Khalifa who was on his tour to the Northern, North East and Upper East regions had to call off the annual moulid programs following the directive to suspend public gatherings.

He stated that Sheikh Khalifa has further directed all Imams and leaders of Tijanniyah Muslims to pray to Allah to protect humanity from all kinds of diseases and calamities.

——–

