The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) is calling on the government to declare a nationwide lockdown with immediate effect.

GMA however said the lockdown should exempt essential services.

“The GMA fully conscious of the threat posed by this pandemic, the disturbing trend of community spread and the obvious inadequate capacity of the nation’s health system to deal with the increased numbers of COVID-19 infection especially in the severe to critical cases, call on His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana to declare a nationwide lockdown with the exception of essential services with immediate effect,” a statement from the GMA stated.

It further urged Ghanaians to support the decision should government adopt the suggestion.

“The lockdown though not a comfortable decision for leadership and citizens alike, is a proven option backed by science and along with other measures will ultimately be in our best interest. We call on all Ghanaians to support such a move in the national interest to save our nation from devastating effects of this pandemic,” GMA added in the statement.