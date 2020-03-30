The disinfection exercise organized by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to disinfect markets across the Bono Region is underway.

The disinfection exercises at markets nationwide form part of measures the government is adopting to check the spread of the coronavirus.

The exercise is taking place in the 12 Municipal and District Assemblies in the Bono Region. 125 markets will be disinfected.

Citi News observed the commencement of the exercise at the Old Sunyani Market and the Nana Bosoma Market on Monday, March 30, 2020.

Like other regions, military personnel are on hand to help with enforcement of the market closures to allow for the disinfection.

The Bono Regional Minister, Mrs Evelyn Kumi Richardson, spoke to the media and lauded the cooperation so far.

“We have seen that people have complied. Even yesterday, we saw some of the market women had started cleaning up to make way for the ease of the infection.”

“We pray that even when COVID-19 is over, from time to time, we would ask that this kind of exercise coms on in the various regions,” she added.

The Ministry of Local Government commenced the nationwide disinfection of markets in the Greater Accra Region on Monday, March 23, 2020, where about 137 markets were disinfected.

On Friday, March 27, 2020, the exercise was replicated in the Ashanti Region.