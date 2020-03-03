Two persons have been cleared to contest in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) upcoming parliamentary primaries in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

Both candidates, the incumbent Member of Parliament, Sarah Adjoa Sarfo and the High Commissioner to India Mike Oquaye Jnr. were given the green light on Monday by the party’s vetting committee.

This is the second time the two contestants are facing each other as they contested the same seat in the 2012 NPP primaries.

In the 2016 primaries, Adwoa Safo was made to contest unopposed.

The constituency chairman of the party in the Dome Kwabenya constituency, Robert Osei Bonsu in a Citi News interview said the vetting process has been peaceful.

“She [Adwoa Safo] was the first person to be called in front of the panel and a few questions were asked and she was cleared that she could go ahead and contest. And then, Mr. Mike Oquaye, the High Commissioner to India was called in. Same was done and he was also cleared. Normally the contestants have this cordial relationship. It’s the supporters who sometimes do argue a little bit but apart from that, everything went on smoothly.”

“Everyone wants their candidate to win so all manner of things have been said but I hope that after all is said and done, we can all put it behind us and move on. After the vetting the balloting was done, Jnr Oquaye picked one and Adwoa Safo picked two,” he said.

The vetting panel was made up of the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NPP, the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Obiri Boahen and the party’s National Women’s Organizer, Madam Kate Gyamfuah.

NPP Parliamentary Party scheduled for April 25, 2020

The NPP had already held primaries in its orphan constituencies.

Orphan constituencies are areas where the sitting MPs are not members of the governing party.

The New Patriotic Party has slated April 25, 2020, to elect the remainder of its Parliamentary candidates.

It will also be holding its Presidential Primaries on the same day.