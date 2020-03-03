The driver’s mate, whose vehicle ran over and killed a police officer at Madina in Accra last Friday, has been granted bail.

The mate who was earlier arrested was in the company of his driver, Bonsu Osei, when they drove off after the deceased officer signalled them to stop for wrongful parking and soliciting for passengers.

General Sergeant Moses Appiah got injured when the speeding vehicle ran him over. He later passed on at the 37 Military Hospital.

Station Officer at the Legon MTTD, Chief Inspector Abraham Nuettey, said although the driver, Bonsu Osei has been declared wanted, he has still not been found.

“We still don’t have the driver but we are trying our possible best to get him. By law, the car owner gave the car to someone and an offence has been committed. So it is a process. The Accra Regional Police Command and Police Headquarters are doing their possible best to get him,” Chief Inspector Nuettey noted.

Officer killed without provocation

The ‘trotro’ was being pursued by police for soliciting for passengers, engaging in unauthorised parking and obstructing other road users at Madina Zongo junction.

According to a police communiqué, Sergeant Moses Appiah stood in front of the vehicle and ordered the driver to disembark.

But without any provocation, the driver ran his vehicle over the police officer in anger, according to police.

Sergeant Moses Appiah was dragged by the vehicle for about 54.50 metres leaving him with the severe injuries that led to his death.

The vehicle has since been found and impounded by police after the driver abandoned it.