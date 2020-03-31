Some local assemblies in the Eastern Region have complained about the influx of people in the region following the lockdown of parts of the country.

Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Kumasi are currently under lockdown following a directive by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in an attempt to combat the coronavirus pandemic which has so far infected some 152 people and led to the death of five others.

The lockdown came into effect on Monday, March 30, 2020.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to escape the lockdown, some people in the coronavirus-hit areas have moved into the Eastern Region, which lies between the Greater Accra Region and the Ashanti Region.

The leadership of the Juaben South, Akuapem North Municipal Assembly, Akuapem South and Okere Municipal Assemblies have thus tightened security in their respective areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As part of measures to prevent persons with the virus from entering such areas, the four municipal assemblies in a joint statement said they are mounting barriers at about 15 points where security officials together with “Public health workers would be present at these checkpoints to take the temperature of people and direct abnormal cases to the appropriate authorities.”

“We wish to assure all our stakeholders that these measures are taken in the interest of the people and citizens would only last for two weeks subject to review and that all the steps taken would help mitigate the impact of influx of people from other parts of the country that could possibly lead to the spread of the virus in the municipalities and district. It is therefore expected that as law-abiding citizens, we should cooperate with the assemblies to ensure that lives are protected and together, we shall overcome this too,” the statement assemblies added.

All hotels and guest houses have also been asked to furnish the four assemblies with the number of visitors they receive for the necessary action to be taken.

Food vendors, chop bars, restaurants have also been asked to only provide “take away” services as all pubs, drinking spots have also been directed to shut down until further notice.

Market women and traders at Adawso market, Asenema market, Agartha market, Koforidua Central market, Juaben Serwaa market, Zongo markets, and the beads market have been directed to run a rotational system to avoid crowding.

The Information Services Department of these assemblies would also carry out public education to encourage enhanced personal hygiene and the measures outlined in the directives as the police and emergency response teams step up patrols to ensure strict compliance.