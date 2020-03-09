The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Eastern Region disqualified 15 aspirants ahead of its parliamentary primaries on April 25.
The 15 aspirants who were from nine constituencies were not recommended to contest as parliamentary candidates.
The party in a statement said a “detailed report and reasons for their disqualification will be sent to the National Headquarters for consideration and final approval.”
Sixty-four candidates were passed in all in the region after the vetting. Notable among the candidates who did not pass the vetting process was Philip Addison who had been disqualified from contesting the Akuapem North.
Mr. Addison and one William Adjei Twumasi, a Bursar with the Akuapem Presbyterian College were disqualified for failing to “nurture the constituency.”
The Eastern Regional Secretary of the Party, Jerry Konadu, said aspirants who were unhappy with their disqualification could appeal.
“The national party will take a final decision of the vetting committee’s report and all the proposed disqualified aspirants have the opportunity to propose the national appeals committee for their case to be heard.”
In this regard, a disqualified aspirant at Atiwa East, Kafui Kojo Amegah, said: “we have resolved that we want to move into the next state which is the appeal stage.”
The party has already held primaries for constituencies that do not have sitting Members of Parliament.
Find below the list of disqualified aspirants
Barifi Opare Addo – Akuapem South
Dr. William Adjei Twumasi – Akuapem North
Lawyer Philip Addison – Akuapem North
Dr. Oppong Adabo – Akim Swedru
Edward Kwaku Aboagye – Akim Oda
Eric Ofori Agyarko – Atiwa East
Kafui Cudjoe Amega -Atiwa East
Dr. Frank Baning – Atiwa East
Adade Wiredu – Atiwa East
Dr. Samuel Owusu Akyem – Atiwa West
Moro Sakyiama Yakubu – Fanteakwa North
Freeman Ofori Agyarko – Fanteakwa North
Frank Mireku Ahemah – Abirem
Daniel Kwadwo Afrifa – Abirem
Gloria Ofori Boadu – Abuakwa South