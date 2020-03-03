Police in the Eastern Region have begun investigations into the death of a 23-year-old man who got stuck in a galamsey pit at Ekorso, a mining community near Kwabeng.

According to the police, the deceased, Kofi Ohene, together with two others on Monday went to a mining site belonging to Matahauson Mining Company, a small scale mining firm on a galamsey expedition.

During their engagement, a dugout they had created reportedly caved in, killing Kofi Ohene instantly.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer told Citi News Kofi Ohene’s accomplices escaped unhurt.

He added that the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Kibi Government Hospital morgue to be transferred to the police hospital in Accra for autopsy.

“At 1630hrs on 02/03/20, one Sullemani Kassim of Matahauson Mining Company, a small scale mining company located at Ekorso near Kwabeng, accompanied by Ibrahim Dauda of the same address, came to the Kwabeng station and reported that on March 2nd three young men went to his old mining site to engage in galamsey. In the process, at about 1500hrs same day, a dugout they had created caved in and deceased Kofi Ohene, aged 23, a native of Ekorso, got trapped under a heap of sand and died as a result but the other two, however, managed to escape unhurt. Police proceeded to the scene and retrieved the body of the deceased,” he noted.

He further pleaded with the youth to avoid going to mining sites since the majority of the miners do not reclaim the land properly and leave dug pits uncovered thus serving as death traps.