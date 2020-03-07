Three persons have died in a road crash at Atwemamena near Akim Asafo on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The incident happened on Saturday, March 7, 2020, when 40-year-old Mutala Mohamed, the driver of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter bus, with registration number, GS 5869 – 19, which had passengers on board and was heading towards Kumasi tried to overtake a King Long bus ahead of him.

On reaching a section of the road at Atwemamena near Akim Asafo in the Eastern Region, he tried to overtake the King Long bus, while ascending a hill without observing traffic ahead.

The King Long bus with registration number GM 4906-13 also had passengers on board and was heading towards the Kumasi direction. The bus according to the police was being driven by Aminu Gariba, 35.

The police in a statement said the Sprinter bus nearly crashed with an unidentified vehicle from the opposite direction and in an attempt to prevent a head-on collision “veered into the nearside and crashed into the King [Long] bus.”

“Both vehicles landed in a nearby bush at the nearside when facing Kumasi direction. Passengers onboard the Sprinter bus sustained various degrees of injury and were rushed to Kibi, Suhum Government hospitals and Hawa Memorial Hospital at Osiem for treatment,” the statement added.

The police said three persons – two males and one female died on the spot.

The bodies have been deposited at the Suhum Government [morgue] for preservation, identification and autopsy.

10 of the victims who sustained injuries were rushed to the Kibi Hospital and two were sent to the Osiem Hospital, according to the police.

“Personnel from Suhum MTTD, the National Highway and Suhum District patrol teams were at the scene to control traffic. Police called in the Ghana National fire Service Ghana National Ambulance service and National Road Safety Management recovery truck to the scene to assist. Accident vehicles were towed from the scene for free-flow of traffic,” the statement added.