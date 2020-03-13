Several unauthorized structures around the American house bus terminal at East Legon in Accra were pulled down on Friday.

The structures, according to the security persons who supervised the demolition exercise were directly under the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) pylons, posing health and security challenges to occupants.

Occupants of the structures, however, accused the management of the company of not giving them prior notice before the demolition.

“We don’t sleep here. We only come and sell and go to our homes in the evening. My child put up her new kiosk just last week and now they have destroyed it. What they have done is really disturbing. They only said the buildings around the high tension will be demolished and now we have all been affected. All our properties have been destroyed,” one of the affected traders cried.

Another trader said, “They didn’t give us any timelines for us to vacate the area. They said they will pull down only the structures which serve as homes for people living around the high tension. Now, even those of us who only sell here have all been affected. They should have informed us last night for us to pick some of our items. Now all our wares have been destroyed.”

Residents demand demolition

Residents of the Oyarifa Green Hill community in the Ga East Municipality had earlier called for the immediate demolition of a structure being constructed under a high tension pole in the area.

The residents claim they had paid the La Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly to evict some illegal settlers under the high tension poles along the main road that leads to their community to pave way for the construction of gutters and a road, only to find a huge building coming up at the same place.

