A board member of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Maata Opare has urged women in the sector to develop themselves to take up opportunities in higher positions.

According to her, women need to identify their capabilities and work towards it.

“What is left for us women to do is to identify our potentials and to work extremely hard to achieve corporate goals. There is nothing simply luck in this world. What one would actually term luck is in reality hard work plus opportunity.”

Maata Opare made said these at the 9th Quadrennial Congress of Power Queen’s Club of the Electricity Company of Ghana held recently.

It was on the theme “Harnessing talents to increase productivity in building a world -class-ECG.”

The club constitutes women working in the Electricity Company of Ghana. It has been in existence for the past 32 years and aimed at achieving corporate goals.

She admonished ladies in the company never to settle for the basic but to move out of their comfort zone and harness their talents in areas such as teamwork, good writing skills, public speaking, entrepreneurship, critical thinking, decision making, conflict resolution and technical competence to improve on the company’s productivity and personal aspiration.

The Board Member also recommended that the Human Resource Directorate of the Electricity Company of Ghana develop a talent management plan and execute it for the females.

“I want to add that we need a talent management track so that we can improve on the two female directors we have out of the twenty-three directors made up of men. Management must make it a priority to unearth the relenting talent of the females in the company”.

The Power Queens Club of ECG donated GHS20,000 to the Children’s unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

This the National President of the club described as their widow’s mite to the hospital.

“We know what people go through to fend for their children so we want to give back to society. We are here to give our widow’s mite to them. It is something we do every year. We work with the blood bank and every year we give not less than two thousand pints of blood.”

The Principal Nursing Officer of the Children’s Unit at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Emma Otto expressed gratitude to the members of the club.

She also appealed for more support from benevolent bodies.