Estate Experimental School was closed following the president’s directive. The story was not different at the Nyamaa Basic School teachers. First and second-year students of Sunyani Senior High School (SUSEC) were on their way home. 2,888 students have been asked to go home.

Headmaster of Sunyani Senior High Schools (SUSEC), Michael Nsiah-Agyapong commended President Nana Akufo-Addo for the directive aimed at controlling the spread of COVID 19.