The Electoral Commission of Ghana has suspended the April 18 Voters’ Registration exercise in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The EC announced this after an Inter-Party Advisory Committee Meeting on Wednesday.

The commission explains in an interaction with the media that it was not going to abandon its plan to compile a new voter’s register for the 2020 General Election. However, it will in due course announce a new date for the exercise in line with advice from health experts.