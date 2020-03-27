The Western Regional Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service, DCI/Dr. P.P.D. Asima, on Thursday, March 26, 2020, paid a working visit to the Elubo Border and some identified unapproved routes.

The visit, formed part of his strategy to ensure that the western part of the country which borders with Ivory Coast, has been completely sealed off in compliance with the president’s directive, in the wake of the ravaging coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic.

He also used the opportunity to assess the effect of the fire outbreak that swept through some offices at the Elubo Border.

On his arrival, the Elubo Sector Commander, Chief Superintendent Ahmed Musah, informed the Regional Commander, that he has put his officers on high alert since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and the subsequent closure of the Country’s Borders due to the possible importation of the virus from abroad, precise through some of the unapproved routes.

According to him, all the necessary security measures have been put in place together with the Elubo Border Security Committee (BOSEC) to deter and possibly arrest all recalcitrant travelers who may out of desperation resort to the use of some of the unapproved routes.

These included 24-hour patrols at both the main border and all the identified unapproved routes identified within the surrounding communities.

He further recounted, how the recent fire outbreak ravaged some of the key offices to the Sector and the debilitating effect it is having on their operations at the command.

This notwithstanding, he affirmed their commitment to the president’s directives and the strict adherence to the advice by the health professionals to protect the citizenry against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Regional Commander, took the opportunity to meet briefly, with the Elubo Border Security Management Committee, and to commend them for their dedication and commitment to the course of this country, especially during this “NOT NORMAL TIMES”.

He assured them of the fullest support from the Comptroller-General and the management of the GIS.

He also requested them to draw new modalities, if there could be a need to be more vigilant on the possible movement of the Canoes.

At Ghana Nungua and Coco town communities, the Regional Commander interacted with officers deployed to man the identified unapproved routes, to show his appreciation for their resilience and dedication to duty in these trying times.

According to the Regional Commander, “a closure means a closure, so they should enforce the directives to the letter”.

Additionally, some of the community members as well as officers, from sister security agencies, were individually engaged at various points en route to some of the unapproved routes, and they equally pledged their resolve to fully cooperative with the Elubo Sector Command of GIS, as their contribution towards preventing the spread of the deadly coronavirus into the Western Region.

This visit is one of the strategic tactics being deployed by the Western Regional Command of GIS, to ensure continuous display of professionalism and compliance by all officers, to the president’s directives as well as all the travel, health advisory protocols, in our fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

The Command, is therefore through this release, reassuring the good people of the Western Region, and the nation at large, that adequate security operational measures have been put in place, to prevent the possible importation of the coronavirus through any of our various points of entry.