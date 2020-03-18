In light of the President’s directive banning public gatherings following the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus in Ghana, the Event Vendors Association of Ghana has called on event organisers to reschedule their events.

A statement signed by the association’s president, Kate Hassan read: “In view of the national directive on the suspension of all social gatherings, the Event Vendors Association of Ghana, wishes to, first of all, plead with all clients to postpone their events to ensure safety measures are adhered to.”

The event vendors association has promised to make sure that its members deliver as they should on the rescheduled dates.

“…the association will ensure that all its members stay true to clients in executing events at the postponed date,” the statement added.

Government bans all public gatherings

On March 3, 2020, the president, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, announced that the government has placed a ban on all public gatherings, including workshops, political rallies, and other related activities.

“I have decided, in the interest of public safety and protection of our population, to review the public gathering advisories earlier announced as follows: Firstly, all public gatherings, including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious activities, such as services in churches and mosques, have been suspended for the next four weeks,” he said in the address.

“Private burials are permitted, but with limited numbers, not exceeding 25 in attendance.”

Government shuts down schools over coronavirus

In the same announcement, the president directed that all schools be shut down.

“All universities, senior high schools, and basic schools, i.e public and private schools, will be closed Monday, 16th March 2020, till further notice. The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication, has been tasked to roll out distance learning programmes. However, BECE and WASSCE candidates will be allowed to attend school to prepare for their examinations, but with prescribed social distancing protocols.”

Citi FM/TV suspend all outdoor events

The management of Citi FM and Citi TV announced on the same night that it had suspended all of its outdoor events, in line with the president’s directive.

The affected events in the four-week period are the Accra Music Expo, originally slated for March 21, 2020, and the Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO), which was originally scheduled for March 28, 2020.