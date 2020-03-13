Citi News wishes to inform the general public and news consumers to disregard a Citi TV video circulating in which the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Daniel Asare is heard announcing that the two cases of Covid-19 proved negative and hence there is no Case in Ghana.

The video in circulation is from an interview conducted on February 6, 2020, when the first two suspected cases were tested and proved negative.

The public is urged to disregard this false information which is being maliciously put out as a new story to deliberately misinform the public.

Citi News has not had a new interview with Dr. Daniel Asare since the latest cases were announced by the Minister of Health yesterday, March 12, 2020.