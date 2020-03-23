350 Ghana reducing our carbon, a non- governmental organisation in Ghana, has organised a workshop to educate and sensitize assembly members of Ashiaman Municipal Assembly to inculcate renewable energy into their medium-term development plans.

Speaking at the workshop, the Chief Executive of the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly, Albert Okyere, acknowledged the need for Ghana to harness its renewable energy potential.

“Not every country has the amount of sunlight Ghana has, so it is time for us to introduce into our own lives, new areas that are not new to nature. And to take the fullest advantage of what we are endowed with, freely. We want to encourage members to take a keen interest in these areas as we go through the discussions”, he said.

The group’s lead coordinator for the targeted area, Patricia Bekoe said the role of the local assemblies is very important to the attainment of Ghana’s 10 percent renewable energy goal by 2030.

“In all these years of our advocacy work, we realized that most of the work on renewable energy is situated in the national level, local assemblies, therefore, make little or contributions to the renewable energy agenda in Ghana. So, my group decided to organize workshops such as this, to deliberately sensitize local assemblies on renewable energy and to help them include policies on renewable energy in their medium-term development plans.”

“Ashaiman is one of five districts to benefit from this project. Earlier this year, we organised this workshop for Ayawaso and Adentan Municipal Assembly and we will be taking this project to the Amansaman Municipal Assembly and Accra Metropolitan Assembly,” she further added.