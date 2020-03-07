Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui has collapsed during her wedding ceremony with rapper boyfriend Medikal.

The event which is currently ongoing at East Legon has been interrupted by the unfortunate incident.

She was taken off the wedding grounds, rushed into a car for some time but has shockingly returned to the wedding grounds.

Fella Makafui and Medikal are tying the knot today, Saturday, March 7, 2020, as was announced by Medikal last week at the Pent Hall Week celebration.

The marriage ceremony is taking place Adjirignanor in Accra.

While almost everybody was seen in a happy mood, Fella’s mother was seen shedding tears.

Fella and Medikal have proven a lot of critics wrong with their traditional marriage especially on the back of curses from some people that the relationship would end in tears.